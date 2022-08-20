The High Court in Pietermaritzburg has struck the application by the AmaZulu princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma off the roll. They had filed court papers to urgently interdict King Misuzulu Zulu kaZwelithini’s pre-coronation ceremony, which is already underway.

Judge Thomas Ncube has struck the urgent application by the duo to interdict the pre-coronation ceremony off the roll at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Lawyers for the applicants also asked the court to interdict the premier so that no more public funds are used.

Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Kingdom, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi enters Kwa Khangela Royal Palace #sabcnews #ZuluRoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/eX73NozfGK — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) August 20, 2022



Legal representative for President Cyril Ramaphosa Advocate Marumo Moerane has argued there is no urgency in this application. Moerane further told the court that Ramaphosa was not properly served, but only made aware of the interdict via a third party.

Some of the people who are part of pre-coronation ceremony of AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in KwaNongoma say they are not deterred by the attempt to interdict the proceedings.

Thousands are gathered at Kwa Khangela Royal Palace to celebrate King MisuZulu kaZwelithini entering the kraal. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/edGVSkDAvP — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) August 20, 2022

Gugulethu Chonco from Gauteng says the court interdict will not prevent them from attending the royal family ceremony. She has pledged her loyalty to King MisuZulu kaZwelithini.

“It shows that Zulus can unite and no matter what the situation we’re under, so being here and seeing many people gives us happiness. There was so much uncertainty. So, we were not sure whether this day will be successful. We believe that the throne is so powerful, (and) will be powerful to defend itself,” says Chonco.

Hundreds of AmaZulu regiments and their leaders have descended on the kraal at the Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

This is part of pre-coronation events that King Misuzulu has undertaken. Security has been tightened.

Later on Saturday, a programme will kick off to wish the new monarch well.

Senior members of the AmaZulu royal family including Queen Mavis MaZungu Zulu – the only surviving widow of the late amaZulu King Cyprian kaBhekuZulu- have entered the kraal waiting for King MisuZulu kaZwelithini.

Various regiments including Zulu maidens are also part of the proceedings, along with a delegation from Swaziland.

The significance of King Misuzulu entering the into the kraal is regarded as a step closer to his coronation.

additional reporting by Nkululeko Hlophe