The Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agricultural Reform says small scale piggery farmers in the province will suffer a great deal due to the African Swine flu that has hit some parts of the province.

The province has confirmed four cases of the disease in the Nelson Mandela Bay, Sarah Bartman and Amathole municipalities.

The department says preventing the spread of this disease for small scale farmers is a massive challenge, as they do not have proper infrastructure to keep their pigs in enclosed pig houses.

Director of the Department, Dr Zoleka Ntondini, says this will also limit the farmers’ chance to trade and export.

“It’s a trade sensitive disease so exports will be affected and there will be a long term effect especially for small scale farmers who find it difficult to keep their pigs in enclosed tents. So there will be long term restrictions because of the disease.” -Additional reporting by Sidima Mfeku