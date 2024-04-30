Advocacy groups want answers from Gauteng Health on cancer treatment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Non-profit organisations Section 27, Treatment Action Campaign, and Cancer Alliance have given the Gauteng Health Department seven working days to address their concerns regarding cancer treatment.

The advocacy groups led a march to the Health Department offices in Johannesburg to deliver a memorandum of demands.

TAC chairperson, Monwabisi Mbasa, accuses the Department of delaying spending over R700-million that was set aside last year by the Gauteng Treasury to outsource treatment for people who are living with cancer.

Mbasa says over 3 000 patients have been affected by the delay.

“We have over 3 000 patients that have been placed on the waiting list and there is money that has been set aside. The impact is that people are dying because the government is not moving, it is sitting on top of that money, we are here to put pressure on the Department to spend this money so that it can save the lives of people that are dying of cancer. We want them to make a commitment in no less than 7 working days, not with a statement, but with action said Mbasa.”

