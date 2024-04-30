Health advocacy groups march over Cancer funds

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A coalition of health advocacy groups comprising Section 27, Cancer Alliance, and the Treatment Action Campaign will march to the Gauteng Department of Health offices.

The groups are urging the department to allocate the R784 million, earmarked by the treasury for cancer treatment.

Gauteng Chairperson of the Treatment Action Campaign, Sidwell Mbatha, highlighted the urgency of the situation. “We have over 3,000 patients that cannot access radiation oncology services in the province. For example, in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in 2020, they used to have about 7 operational radiology oncology services onsite, but now it’s only two. That means the situation plunges over 3,000 patients who need those services into chaos, and it is so unfortunate. So, it’s a serious problem,” he says.

Open Letter to Gauteng Health MEC on unspent cancer funds:

On Tuesday, 30 April, join us in a march to urge the @GautengHealth Dept. to use the R784 million specifically allocated for #cancertreatment. Four years on, over 3000 cancer patients are still awaiting life-saving treatment.#CancerLivesMatter #GautengCancerCrisis@EUinSA pic.twitter.com/iwCD7I9FcZ — SECTION27 (@SECTION27news) April 29, 2024