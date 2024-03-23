ActionSA to launch its election manifesto today

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Action SA will today escalate its efforts to convince voters to vote for the party in the May elections. ActionSA leader and former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is expected to deliver the party’s 2024 election manifesto in Ellis Park, Johannesburg.

This year’s poll marks the first time the approximately three-and-a-half-year-old party will participate in provincial and national elections, having first contested the 2021 local government elections.

ActionSA Gauteng Premier Candidate Funzi Ngobeni says today’s manifesto launch is a significant milestone.

“Its been a tough sort of journey but a fulfilling one to realise that a party that was formed just here in Joburg in Gauteng, contesting only three municipalities here and three in KZN is now going to contest all nine provinces. Close to about 2 863 voting stations will be manned by ActionSA activists across the country – so we have worked very hard – we have 9 provincial chairpersons that are premier candidates as well. So, we are an established party, we are still a new party but we are not a small party.”

Ngobeni says the party will present an election manifesto that is practical with credible plans to fix South Africa.

Ngobeni says the manifesto, developed out of the party’s policy conference in September last year as well as consultations with experts in various sectors and people on the ground, has job creation at its centre.

“12 million of our people are not working, so it is very important for us to say how we are going to create these jobs and whether that number we are putting in front of the number of jobs we want to create is a practical plan that has credibility behind it. So that is one of the things we are also going to talk about: inclusive economic empowerment, and we will touch on the opportunity fund. We will also touch on the social grants, including the basic income grant. That is something that we are championing, but Mashaba will outline exactly how we will implement it. We will also talk about law and order, as you know, we are a party of law and order.”

