ActionSA stresses ethical leadership for Premier candidates

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Herman Mashaba, the leader of ActionSA, has emphasised the stringent criteria employed in the selection of Premier candidates ahead of the upcoming 2024 national elections.

Speaking during the announcement of Andrew Louw as the party’s Northern Cape Premier candidate in Johannesburg yesterday, Mashaba highlighted the importance of ethical leadership and unwavering commitment to public service as fundamental prerequisites for all potential Premier candidates.

The recent appointment of Chief Kwena Mangope as the North West Premier candidate last month reflects the party’s dedication to selecting candidates of exemplary character and integrity.

Mashaba emphasised that ActionSA is driven by a firm commitment to public service, reiterating that its focus remains on upholding the principles of ethical leadership and serving the public’s best interests.

“We have established stringent criteria for the selection of premier candidates, emphasising the need for ethical leadership and a genuine dedication to public service. ActionSA is resolute in our commitment to prioritise the well-being of the people we serve, and we are focused on ensuring that our candidates exemplify the highest standards of integrity and accountability,” stated Mashaba.

Furthermore, Mashaba highlighted the significance of thorough assessments based on scientific membership data, rather than solely relying on superficial membership numbers, in the candidate selection process. As ActionSA continues its preparations for the upcoming elections, Mashaba affirmed the party’s commitment to adhering to rigorous selection criteria in identifying Premier candidates who embody the values and vision of the party.

“On the 13th of this month, we will be launching our Premier candidate for KwaZulu-Natal, and we are diligently working to ensure that the selected candidate meets the established criteria. Our focus remains on ensuring that all prospective premier candidates reflect the core values and principles that define ActionSA’s commitment to effective and accountable governance,” concluded Mashaba.

@Action4SA President @HermanMashaba today announced @Andy69Louw as our premier candidate for the Northern Cape. This province has been neglected for a long time by our current government. ActionSA is committed to restoring the hopes of the forgotten people of the North.… pic.twitter.com/WctWP5YBGX — Tshireletso ActionSA (@__Tshireletso_) November 1, 2023

“I stand here today not to ask for blind allegiance but rather that you put your faith in a party that is more than just talk but as our name insinuates, one that takes ACTION.”@Andy69Louw has been unveiled as our Northern Cape Premier Candidate for the upcoming 2024 elections.… pic.twitter.com/vbdxEc07Op — ActionSA (@Action4SA) November 1, 2023