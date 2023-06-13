Good Party Chief Whip Brett Herron says action must be taken against those responsible if it is found that the failed extradition of the Gupta brothers was the result of sloppy legal preparation.

Herron was opening the debate in the National Assembly on government’s failure to extradite Rajesh and Atul Gupta from the United Arab Emirates to face corruption charges in South Africa.

A Dubai Court dismissed South Africa’s request for the extradition because of the alleged failure to submit the proper legal documents.

Herron who proposed the debate in the National Assembly says there must be accountability.

“If this is as a result of sloppy work then heads should roll. We know that the Minster met his UAE counterpart last week and they established a joint task team which will commence work next week a fresh extradition process.

Make no mistake the Guptas will take the best legal advice and if the advice of the new agreement is threatening, they would already be taking steps to reduce their exposure in the UAE under a new agreement.”