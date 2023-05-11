The testimony of accused No. 3 in the murder case of the University of Fort Hare, Vice Chancellor’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele is expected to take centre stage at the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

Vesele was murdered earlier this year in Alice.

On Wednesday, the court heard the testimonies of accused number five and four, who asked for bail saying they are breadwinners.

They also indicated that they would not plead guilty on the matter once it reaches the trial stage.

Accuse number three is 69-year-old Wanini Khuza, who is a former employee at the institution.

He has indicated that his testimony will be through an affidavit, saying he is not feeling well to take the stand.

On Wednesday, the court also heard that an R5 million reward was offered for the death of Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu.

This was seen in a hit list that was found in an abandoned vehicle, implicated in the murder.

The video below is reporting on the previous court appearance: