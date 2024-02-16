Access to water is one of the biggest challenges: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that access to water is one of the biggest challenges that the country’s communities have been facing.

He, however, says government’s infrastructure projects are now making it possible to bring piped water to remote villages.

Ramaphosa was addressing Members of Parliament in reply to the two-day Joint State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate in the Cape Town City Hall yesterday.

He says, “Access to clean running water is one of the biggest challenges that many of our people face wherever one goes through the length and the breath of the country, you find people who raised the issue of water.”

“We have made water infrastructure progress, we have focused on in the past few years, are bringing piped water to villages that have always relied on streams, rivers and boreholes,” Ramaphosa adds.

VIDEO | President Ramaphosa’s response to the SONA debate:

