Bethelsdorp detectives are urgently seeking community assistance in tracing the next of kin of an unidentified decomposed body of a woman.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says at this stage, police have opened an inquest pending the post-mortem report.

“It is alleged that at about 17:50, municipal workers were working in the area of Kwanoxolo clearing blockages in stormwater drains when they came across the body of an unknown female found inside the drain at the back of Nompumelelo Street,” she says.

The woman is believed to be a coloured female between the ages of 20-30 years old. She had no visible injuries and her body was already in a state of decomposition. She was naked when found.

The deceased had several tattoos on her foot, arm, and back.

On her right foot, she had several sizes of hearts and her left forearm sported a bible with a cross and a crown above it. On her back, the name VALENCIA RIP followed by the name/word PAILO written.