The body of a man has been found at a site where cleaning-up operations are taking place in Jagersfontein in the Free State. Last month, a mine dam burst, destroying dozens of houses and leaving many families homeless.

Free State Police say they are waiting for a post-mortem on the man to determine the cause of death. The area experienced heavy rain over the weekend.

62-year-old Msokoli Khuthu was last seen by his family on Friday. Police say they were notified by a passerby that there was a body floating where the sludge is currently being removed. This follows heavy downpours at the weekend. The family is still trying to come to terms with the incident.

Khuthu’s niece Sinah Khetha explains, “I am very hurt because we lost my mom’s brother and he was the only one left to protect the family.”

Thandazo Khuthu says his father was the one keeping the family together. “I am not OK. I last saw him on Friday when he told me that I should cook … he is coming. Then he never came home. Then I thought he was with his friend. Even Saturday I didn’t see him.”

Residents affected by the collapse of the mine dam have been accommodated in various places by the provincial government. Humanitarian organisation Red Cross says they will continue to provide aid and psychosocial support.

Free State Red Cross manager, Claudia Mangwegape says, “We have engaged lifeline that is now another facility that is providing extensive counselling for those who are affected. So both professionals and community members will be assisted as we have signed an MOU so that we can work together to integrate programmes. So we are working with them to see what is the best way to assist in terms of psychosocial support.”

The Kopanong municipality Mayor Xolani Tseletsele says the incident is still under investigation. “There is a dead body which was found at a site that is cleaned by the mine. To our detriment, we saw a gentleman on the water and police managed to assist to ensure that EMS and other partners are on site to remove the body.”

Police spokesperson Peter Kareli says a case has been opened. “Emergency Services were called to the scene and the victim was declared deceased. The Jagersfontein opened an inquest and the investigations will be guided by post-mortem results.”

The cleaning operation continues in Jagersfontein. -Reporting by Aphumelele Mdlalane in Jagersfontein