The Free State government has committed R24 million to rebuild 164 houses that were destroyed during the mine dam collapse in Jagersfontein three weeks ago. The province says the money will come from the emergency fund from the Human Settlements Department’s grants.

The project will take six months to complete and the first houses are expected to be delivered by December. The provincial government is in the mining town to monitor progress on mop-up operations following the second mine overflow on Tuesday.

The provincial government has been struggling to meet with Jagersfontein Developments mine owners since the mine dam wall burst three weeks ago.

Free State CoGTA head Kopung Ralikontsane says the province has shouldered responsibility to rebuild the destroyed houses because its primary objective is to ensure lives are restored.

Ralikontsane says they also anticipated that the mine’s processes would be delayed.

“We are engaging the mine on an ad hoc basis but processes will be formalised to try and ensure that the mine is held responsible for what has happened here. Those regulatory processes will determine the culpability of the mine at the end of the day,” Ralikontsane explains.

Head of the Human Settlements Department Mosa Masitha says they will expedite the project to rebuild. Displaced families are being housed in hotels and lodges.

“We anticipate roughly six months delivering this programme of Jagersfontein. It is going to almost R24 million and that is the emergency funds from the housing grants,” Masitha said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs says there’s is no longer an immediate threat to property in the town.

“We need to emphasize that according to our reports and assessments, no immediate threat to life or property would arise from that second incident,” Head of the department Dr Mbulelo Nokwequ elaborates.

Jagersfontein Developments has told Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela that there’s been a misunderstanding after mine managers failed to show up for a meeting.

The mine management also failed to meet with the mayor on Wednesday.

Jagersfontein Developments could not be reached for comment.