A Kimberley based artist to showcase his artwork in Germany

A young Kimberley artist will be showcasing the complexity and struggles of the Coloured identity – and the culturally-rich Khoi and San community – as he takes his work to Germany in March. 27-year-old Junior Oliphant – an artist from Roodepan, near Kimberley, has been invited to Berlin by the Galeria Azur – a global gallery specializing in modern and contemporary art- to participate in an art exhibition next month.

The artist also exhibited some of his artwork in London last year. He says sharing his work abroad has opened great opportunities to share the South African heritage.

Oliphant started his artwork professionally in 2018 and says his paintings represent a cultural identity. Oliphant says his exposure to different art in London motivated him to use his art to tell stories of the Coloured and Khoi and San communities.

“Doing research I saw what was happening in our local communities and that is something I want to change and try to unite communities, trying to educate people about where they come from. So with me personally as an artist I want to explore a cultural identity and would like to believe that Khoisan are my ancestors and through exploring where I come from I would like to incorporate that in my work”

Oliphant says his works, The Messiah Complex and Children of The San are perfect for the Berlin exhibition, themed “To Enhance the Cultural Diversity”.

The exhibition is expected to take place from March to April. Oliphant says it will be a great opportunity for him to tell the stories of his Khoi and San ancestors.

Reporting by Tebogo Msimanga