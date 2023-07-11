The Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 27-year-old man was found burnt and with stab wounds in Makhanda on Sunday.

Police spokesperson, Majola Nkohli says the body of Anele Madasi was found on the street at extension 8, in Joza township.

Majola says no arrests have been made and a case of murder is being investigated.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was involved in an altercation in a house not far from where his body was found. Several people were questioned, and on completion of the investigation, a case docket will be sent to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision,” Majola explains.

In the Western Cape, a nine-year-old boy has died in hospital after being shot in the head in Manenberg on the Cape Flats at the weekend.

The boy was allegedly hit in gang crossfire while playing outside.

Police say a 34-year-old man has been taken in for questioning in connection with the incident.