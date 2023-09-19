A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend at Millenium Park in Mahwelereng, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the suspect allegedly stabbed the 27-year-old woman with an unknown object after a heated argument.

He says the woman was certified dead by the emergency medical services upon their arrival.

Ledwaba says the suspect is expected to appear before the Mahwelereng Magistrate Court soon.

“According to information, the deceased had an argument with the 32-year-old believed to be her boyfriend and had a fight. During the altercation, a woman was stabbed with a sharp object and collapsed. The boyfriend of the deceased was located and nabbed on the spot.”

#sapsLIM PC, Lt Gen Hadebe strongly condemns #GBV incident which led to the brutal murder of a 27yr-old woman at Millenium Park in Mahwelereng precinct on 18/09. 32yr-old Suspect, believed to be her boyfriend, arrested. #EndGBV MEhttps://t.co/8OpaCEU3UD pic.twitter.com/BaZ63M0xdA — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 19, 2023