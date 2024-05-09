Tributes pouring in for Justice Yvonne Mokgoro

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tributes are pouring in for Justice Yvonne Mokgoro who passed away earlier today, almost 13-months after she was involved in a car crash.

Justice Mokgoro was 73.

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro, the first black Woman Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa is no more. Condolences to her family and all who knew and loved her 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/m23qcjzhfb — Unathi Batyashe (@unathibf) May 9, 2024

Former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has sadly passed away. pic.twitter.com/YZMrde9eDa — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) May 9, 2024

She had suffered multiple injuries after the car in which she was travelling was hit by a truck between Warrenton and Kimberley in the Northern Cape in April last year.

Justice Mokgoro was one of the first black woman Justices of the Constitutional Court.

She had an illustrious career that spanned over three decades.

Justice Mokgoro studied at the then Bophuthatswana and now North West university, she went off to obtain her Masters of Law at the University of Pennsylvania in the USA.

When she joined the bench of the Constitutional Court, the Justice was one of three women judges in the country.

Mokgoro continued working post her Constitutional Court stint. She chaired the boards of numerous non-profit organisations, sat on the bench of the Namibia Supreme Court of Appeal and the Lesotho Appeal Court.

In 2019, she chaired the Mokgoro Inquiry which led to the dismissal of National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba and Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi.

Looking back on her incredible career, the Justice said her work at the Constitutional Court was the highlight of her career and contribution to her country.

