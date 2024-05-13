Partner of late Judge Mokgoro may face culpable homicide charges: NPA

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Northern Cape says the partner of the late Judge Yvonne Mokgoro could face charges of culpable homicide following her death.

The partner was allegedly the driver during a car crash which left Mokgoro with several injuries last year.

Mokgoro was hospitalised following the crash that happened in Warrenton near Kimberley and the partner was charged with reckless and negligent driving.

She passed away last week.

Provincial NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane says David Mmelesi is currently out on warning.

“He is criminally charged and facing one count of reckless and negligent driving. There is a possibility of amending his charges to culpable homicide following the death of the judge. The accused will be back in court on the 30th of May in the Barkley West Magistrate’s Court. He appeared on a J175 and is currently on warning.”

Tributes continue to pour in for late ConCourt Justice Yvonne Mokgoro

Born and bred in Kimberley in the Northern Cape, Mokgoro accomplished numerous milestones in her career, including becoming the first black woman to make it to the highest court in South Africa.

She was part of the inaugural judges who were appointed to the Constitutional Court post-1994 elections.

The details of the memorial service and funeral for the 73-year-old recipient of the order of the Baobab are yet to be announced.