Former ConCourt Judge Yvonne Mokgoro passes on

Former Constitutional Court Judge Justice Yvonne Mokgoro has died. She was 73.

Her son Ithateng Mokgoro confirmed to the SABC that the Justice passed away this afternoon. She was involved in a car crash in April last year.

Justice Mokgoro suffered multiple injuries after the car in which she was travelling was hit by a truck between Warrenton and Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

The family says a statement will be released shortly.

Mokgoro was one of the first black woman Justices of the Constitutional Court and served from October 1994 to October 2009.