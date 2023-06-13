The family of retired Constitutional Court Judge Yvonne Mokgoro says she is stepping back from all public engagements, effective immediately after a Warrenton car crash in the Northern Cape and her hospitalisation for two months.

Justice Mokgoro was released from hospital on Friday. Her family says the decision for her to step back is made to prioritise her full recovery.

Her son, Ithateng Mokgoro says the family is requesting privacy so they can focus on supporting her as she recovers.

“Although Mama may be absent from public engagement, her spirit, resilience, and enduring legacy will continue to resonate. I would like to express our family’s heartfelt gratitude to those who stood by our mother since the accident. We appreciate the comforting encouragement, unwavering love, and invaluable support that we have received. We kindly request continued thoughts and prayers.”