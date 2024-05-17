Justice Mokgoro to be remembered at a memorial service

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A memorial service is expected to be held for the retired Constitutional Court Justice, Yvonne Mokgoro at the Nelson Mandela’s Children Fund in Johannesburg. She passed on last week Thursday.

The 73-year-old was involved in a car crash in April last year.

Mokgoro is revered in the legal fraternity and was one of the first black women Justices of the Constitutional Court.

She served in the apex court for 15 years.

On Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Northern Cape said Mokgoro’s partner could face charges of culpable homicide following her death.

The partner was allegedly the driver during a car crash which left her with several injuries last year.

Mokgoro was hospitalised following the crash that happened in Warrenton near Kimberley and the partner was charged with reckless and negligent driving.

VIDEO: Tributes continue to pour in for late Justice Mokgoro: