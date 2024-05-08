UPDATE | George building collapse death toll rises to 8

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The death toll in the building collapse in George has risen to eight.

Municipal authorities say as the rescue operation continues overnight at the site of the collapsed building. Emergency response teams will implement more substantive concrete breakers and additional trucks to remove building rubble from the site.

This in an effort to free remaining trapped workers.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

Emergency workers still working at the site with various equipment, as well as sniffer dogs.

George Municipality spokesperson, Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe, “The patients retrieved remain at 36. We still have seven deceased persons. Sixteen people are in critical condition. Six patients under life threatening injuries and seven with minor injuries.

A total of 39 of the initial 75 workers on site remain unaccounted for at present.

Meanwhile, COSATU in the Western Cape is calling for a thorough investigation into the building collapse.

The labour federation’s Provincial Secretary Malvern De Bruyn joins a discussion on the tragic incident: