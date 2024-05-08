Winde thanks everyone involved in George rescue efforts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has thanked all those who have been assisting in the rescue and emergency response to the George collapsed building tragedy.

Besides the first responders, community members, businesses, churches and individuals have stepped up to assist.

They’re providing food, water and even counselling to rescue workers and family members of those affected.

Winde says he’s grateful for everything they have done.

More than 200 emergency services staff are on the scene. At least seven people died in the incident.

Thirty-six people have been rescued.

There are hopes that 39 people believed to still be trapped in the rubble can be rescued and there are fears the death toll could climb.

Search for survivors continues today as the way over 40-hour mark since the incident has passed.

Minister of Local Government in the Western Cape Anton Bredell says it is a race against time with many still unaccounted for.

” You can feel the tension on site as you know at some stage, we have to lift these concrete slabs and we are getting closer to that stage. Now we will walk the site and see if there is life and try and get those people out.”

Meanwhile, construction worker claims pillars not strong enough to support building.