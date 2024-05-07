Developer of George building disclosed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

George Municipality Mayor Leon van Wyk has disclosed the name of the developer of the building that collapsed.

Van Wyk says the developer is NeoTrend Group and confirmed that plans were submitted in December 2022 and approved in July 2023.

Officials have so far confirmed that 27 people have been recovered of whom six were declared deceased.

Head of Disaster Management for the Garden Route District Municipality, Gerhard Otto gives an update on rescue efforts:

Meanwhile, family members of workers trapped underneath the rubble of a collapsed building say they are still waiting for confirmation whether their loved ones have been recovered or not.

Bright Kayuni says his nephew’s wife was among those on site when the building collapsed yesterday.

Kayuni says they are yet to find out whether she has been taken to hospital or is still trapped.

“Us as family were affected by the news. We just want to find out where are our relatives. We want to know what condition they are in but we don’t have any information at the moment. So, we’re just waiting for the hospital to give us a report.”