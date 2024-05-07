Families seek answers on status of loved ones in George tragedy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Family members of workers trapped underneath the rubble of a collapsed building in construction at George in the Western Cape say they are still waiting for confirmation whether their loved ones have been recovered or not.

Bright Kayuni says his nephew’s wife was among those on site when the building collapsed yesterday.

Officials have so far confirmed that 27 people have been recovered of whom six were declared deceased.

Kayuni says they are yet to find out whether she has been taken to hospital or is still trapped.

“Us as family were affected by the news. We just want to find out where are our relatives. We want to know what condition they are in but we don’t have any information at the moment. So we’re just waiting for the hospital to give us a report.”

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gave a briefing earlier on the current status of rescue operations.

Winde says the main focus now is on the search and rescue of the 48 people still trapped in the debris.

Winde, accompanied by other senior provincial government officials, including the provincial Disaster Management head, says an investigation has already been launched into the cause of the incident.

He reiterated that while the reasons for the cause of the disaster were important, saving the lives of those trapped inside remained a priority.