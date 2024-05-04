2024 elections as important as first democratic polls: Malema

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has urged South Africans, including the youth, to go out in large numbers to vote.

Addressing community members in Orange Farm, Malema says the 2024 election is as important as the one that ushered democracy in 1994.

[MUST WATCH]: President @Julius_S_Malema telling people of Sebokeng that the EFF government will ensure that all schools have access to adequate sanitation, and that pit latrines are completely eradicated and replaced with safe and adequate flushing toilets. #EFFCommunityMeetings pic.twitter.com/DoR6vDMU7L — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 4, 2024

He further says that in the last 30 years the African National Congress (ANC)- led government has been treating black people like animals by not providing them with adequate service delivery.

Speaking about the load shedding issue in the country, Malema says that fact that during the Rugby World Cup there was no power cuts, this points to the fact that it is a man-made problem.

Malema says, “ANC has failed you and you took it upon yourself to buy transformers.”

More in video below: