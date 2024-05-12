Malema says people of Northern Cape must benefit from mining

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema says under his leadership, he will ensure that people of Northern Cape benefit from all the minerals that are produced in that province.

Malema was addressing supporters in Postmansburg on Sunday. He says it is unacceptable that people in the province continue to suffer while there are mines.

Malema says it is unacceptable that the inhabitants of Northern Cape are living in poverty while the province is rich in minerals.

He adds, “We need a government that is going to say no iron ore or manganese is going to leave Tsantsabane. We want you to beneficiate here because, when you beneficiate here then they create jobs. You must know that when all these minerals leave it is finished goods.”

Hundreds of supporters who came to listen to Malema’s address say they are hopeful that their lives will change for the better after the May elections.

Malema assured supporters that under the EFF’s leadership, they will receive proper basic service delivery. He says the mines in the province should benefit residents.

“We will be with you to make sure that the mines do good because they promised to do so when they were applying for licenses. So, we are here to say all of these mines must employ our people and pay them proper wages. They must give them medical aid and pension fund, so that the jobs in the mines are guaranteed and that jobs in the mines are paying very well.”

Malema encouraged his supporters to vote with their conscious and not with emotions.

The EFF is the third largest party in Northern Cape.