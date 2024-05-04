Motlanthe dismisses polls indicating an ANC decline

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former ANC Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe has dismissed polls as only the sentiments of a small group.

This after IPSOS released its latest poll which sampled over 2 500 registered voters. From this sample, only 40.2-percent indicated that they would be voting for the ANC.

This, as pundits already predict that the governing party may lose its majority at the May polls.

Motlanthe was in Ekurhuleni for the party’s campaign to woo voters as the country prepares for elections.

“The polls only capture sentiment at a particular time, sentiment of voters. They are not a prediction. As we know, in terms of research, the size of the sample community is very important because if the sample is small then the margin of error is also bigger but our understanding is that polls sentiment of the electorate at a particular time and it also depends on the question that’s been put to them.”