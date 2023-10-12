Liberians keenly await poll results as vote counting progresses

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Citizens of Liberia are keenly waiting for election results after going to the polls on Tuesday.

Former South African president, Kgalema Motlanthe and former deputy president, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, led the Election Observer Mission during presidential and parliamentary elections.

These were the first elections to be organised by Liberians alone.

The United Nations and other internationals pulled out after participating in the stabilisation of post war in Liberia.

The two main contenders are the incumbent President George Weah and former vice president, Joseph Boakai.

Mlambo-Ngcuka says the polls were generally peaceful.

Weah, who is seeking a second, says infrastructure development will continue to feature high on the agenda.

Critics of Weah say corruption allegations have marred his first term.

However, some Liberians say they are disappointed by his failure to improve living conditions.

VIDEO | Vote counting continues in Liberia: