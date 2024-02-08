Liberia orders central bank audit as part of anti-graft drive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Liberia’s President Joseph Boakai has commissioned an audit of three key government institutions, including the central bank, as part of efforts to tackle graft, the presidency said on Thursday.

Boakai, who defeated his predecessor George Weah in November elections, won on the promise to tackle corruption and improve livelihoods in the West African nation.

The anti-corruption push included an audit of the former government.

In a statement on Thursday, the presidency said Boakai had asked Liberia’s General Auditing Commission to carry out an audit of the central bank, the national security agency and the executive protection service.

The inspection will focus on the period from 2018 to 2023 and report its findings within three months.

It marks “the beginning of a holistic audit of government ministries and agencies” in line with Boakai’s commitment to fighting graft and ensuring transparency, the statement said.

The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In August 2022, Weah suspended three government officials who were sanctioned by the United States for what it said was their ongoing involvement in public corruption.