‘Political interference to blame for Post Office retrenchments’

A South African Post office (SAPO) employee Bonisani Mzobe has attributed the retrenchments at the state-owned enterprise to political interference.

Nearly five-thousand post office workers are facing retrenchments.

This after the Joint Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) announced in a statement on Tuesday, that the Temporary Employee-Employer Relief Scheme (TERS) application was unsuccessful.

The Joint BRP’s Anoosh Rooplal said that the earlier withdrawal of the termination letters was conditional on the success of the TERS application.

The retrenchment of close to 4 900 post office employees will go ahead.

Rooplal says they hoped that the TERS funding would provide temporary relief to the bargaining unit staff members.

The UIF’s TERS would have helped pay employees for the next 12 months while a turnaround plan was to be put in place.