27 Post Office branches in Limpopo closed

Twenty-seven Post Office branches in Limpopo have closed.

Provincial Secretary of the Communication Workers’ Union Amos Tshabalala says the Polokwane and Westenburg branches are the only ones operating.

The state-owned entity has been experiencing financial challenges in the last few years, and the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ordered it to be placed under business rescue last year.

The entity provides the public with banking, car license renewal, and mail services amongst others.

Some residents residing in the rural areas say they are now struggling to get information since the closures.

“As elderly people we can’t do emails but with the Post Office, we were able to get letters from friends and family. Since the shutdown it’s been a very painful exercise. We want the government to help us. When the Post Office was operating it was easy to get our mail. Now, we can’t get anything.”