Post Office backtracks, agrees with unions to halt retrenchments

In an about turn, the South African Post Office has reached an agreement with unions to withdraw retrenchments. In an agreement signed by both the Post Office as well as the Communication Workers Union, the South African Postal Workers Union & Democratic Postal and Communications Union, all parties have agreed to withdraw retrenchment notices.

The parties have instead sought a temporary employer/employee relief scheme known as TERS for a maximum of 12 months.

The Post Office was placed under business rescue last year which has since made provision for the retrenchment of 6 000 employees.

The Post Office and the unions say this move is to preserve employment or limit the effects of the retrenchments but warn that the withdrawal is conditional to the relief offered by TERS.

It further says that should the TERS application not be successful, parties will revert to their current positions.

The agreement states should TERS relief be provided for a specified period, the parties will endeavor to try and place employees in positions that may become available as and when the business recovers.