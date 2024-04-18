Reading Time: 2 minutes

Retrenchments at the South African Post Office have affected 300 workers in Limpopo.

The retrenchment is part of Section 189 implemented in the Post Office across the country with over 4 000 workers set to be retrenched nationwide.

The process has mainly affected drivers, tellers, and postmen.

37-year-old Walter Pheedi is one of the 300 workers retrenched by the Post Office in the province.

Having worked for 13 years, he has yet to receive the retrenchment package.

He says he’s unhappy about the retrenchment processes, adding that he is also struggling to put food on the table for his family.

“This retrenchment has affected us…I am traumatised, my dear. You know looking at these people, they have contributed a lot to funeral parlours because some of us are going to die of (a) heart attack, many of us are going to die with stress. Many of us are going to kill ourselves because we don’t have anywhere to go.”

Government has said it will intervene to reduce the number of retrenchments.

The Post Office has given workers until the end of April as their last day in office.

VIDEO | 300 Post Office workers retrenched in Limpopo:

Challenges and solutions

Meanwhile, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called on the government to stop the retrenchments.

In the video below, Cosatu’s Parliamentary Coordinator, Matthew Parks, outlines some of the long-standing challenges that the Post Office has faced; and solutions on how it can be saved.