Khama sends condolences to families of Limpopo bus crash victims

Former president of Botswana Ian Khama says the bus crash that happened on the R518 at the Mma Matlakala Bridge between Marken and Mokopane has brought unbearable anguish that no words can ease.

The bus was transporting people from Gaborone in Botswana to the Saint Engenas ZCC for the Easter service on Thursday.

Forty-five people were killed in the crash in which an eight-year-old girl was the only survivor.

Khama has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

“You are not alone as families in your loss. Everyone supports you during this very difficult time. Can we all give a private prayer in remembrance of the victims and their families. And the churches should pray to comfort them as well. Our hearts go out to the young girl who survived. May she be showered with comfort and love during this very difficult time for her.”