Eight-year-old survivor of Limpopo bus crash still in hospital

The eight-year-old girl, only survivor of the crash that took place on the R518 at the Mma Matlakala Bridge between Marken and Mokopane on Thursday, is still in hospital in Limpopo.

The child, Lorraine Atlang Siako, is standard 4 student at Bonewamang Primary in Botswana.

She is a first-born child, and her family says she loves singing and going to church. The trip to Moria was her first.

The bus was transporting people from Gaborone in Botswana to the Saint Engenas Zion Church of Christ for the Easter service when the crash happened.

The crash left 45 people dead, all citizens of Botswana.

The government of Botswana met the bereaved families and representatives of the church to convey the sad news.

President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi has delegated two cabinet ministers to support the families.

Meanwhile, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says the investigation into the cause of the bus crash is still at preliminary stage.

RTMC Spokesperson Simon Zwane, “We expect that it will take couple more days before any conclusion can be reached, because part of it will have evolved a mechanical investigation on the bus itself. We also have to check if there are any clues that can be obtained from that and that can take a couple of days before we can get an idea of what really happened.”