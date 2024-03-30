Investigation under way in Limpopo bus crash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says the investigation into the cause of the bus crash in which 45 Botswana nationals were killed in Limpopo is still at preliminary stage.

The crash took place on the R518, at the Mma Matlakala Bridge, between Marken and Mokopane on Thursday.

The bus was transporting people from Gaborone in Botswana to the Saint Engenas Zion Church of Christ for an Easter pilgrimage.

An eight-year-old girl is the only survivor.

RTMC Spokesperson Simon Zwane, “We expect that it will take couple more days before any conclusion can be reached, because part of it will have evolved a mechanical investigation on the bus itself. We also have to check if there are any clues that can be obtained from that and that can take a couple of days before we can get an idea of what really happened.”

Meanwhile, the government of Botswana has urged citizens to unite during the difficult period.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has conveyed his condolences to those affected and wished a speedy recovery to the only survivor.