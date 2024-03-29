Botswana citizens urged to unite following Limpopo bus crash

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The government of Botswana has urged citizens to unite during the difficult period following the death of 45 people in a bus crash in Limpopo.

The crash happened on the Mamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken on Thursday. The passengers were travelling from Gaborone to attend an Easter conference at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church in Moria outside Polokwane.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has conveyed his condolences to those affected and wished a speedy recovery to the only survivor, an eight-year-old child.

Botswana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Dr Sanji Mmasenono Monageng has visited the 8-year-old survivor. Monageng says the young girl is in good condition and her parents have also visited her.

The girl was travelling with her grandmother to the church at the time of the accident.

“The child in her state awake, was able to give her mother’s two mobile numbers from her head that should demonstrate as the MEC is saying, and what the doctors are saying she’s not a critical patient. We have seen her and you look at her, you see a girl who is serene, brilliant young woman, beautiful young woman. And just the detail God being who He is, the child was found on the road with her grandmother. They didn’t roll with the bus, and this is what has helped us.”

