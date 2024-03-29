Man arrested in connection with Zuma’s accident

Reading Time: 2 minutes

KwaZulu-Natal police confirms that they arrested a 51- year-old man and charged him with drunk, reckless and negligent driving

The man’s vehicle collided with former President Jacob Zuma’s official armored state vehicle.

At the time of the collision, Zuma was in the vehicle with his protectors.

No one was injured including members of the Presidential Protection Services (PPS). The former President was evacuated and taken to his residence.

The accident happened on the R66, at around 6:40 pm.

The man is expected to appear before the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

MK Party reacts to former President Jacob Zuma surviving car accident : Musa Mkhize

Earlier, the uMkhonto weSizwe claimed that there was foul play in the road crash that Zuma was involved in.

MK head of elections in the province, Musa Mkhize says Zuma was a target.

“What happened last night I must say that unfortunately, we have been waiting for it to happen and it has happened because the president was warned that he will be laying in hospital, we don’t know what more is still coming.

Whoever is doing it, they know themselves out there. I am not the one saying it, they said it publicly, they have said it on national broadcaster and people we all know who they are.”