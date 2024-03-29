Zuma survives road crash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former president Jacob Zuma has survived a road crash.

Reports say he was travelling from Nkandla to Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal to campaign for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

This comes amid the Electoral Commission saying on Thursday that Zuma is barred from contesting for a seat in Parliament because of his criminal record.

He’s among eight candidates who have objections.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court in relation to appearing before the State Capture Commission in June 2021.

The MK Party had previously threatened violence, if Zuma was barred from contesting the elections.

The Commission’s Chairperson Mosotho Moepya says they followed the constitution.

“The Commission could only act within the confines of the law and the constitution, this commission has written to the objectors, candidates and nominating parties to advise them of its determinations as required any objector, party or candidate aggrieved by the decision of the commission may appeal the decisions with the Electoral Court by the 2nd of April 2024.”

These holidays we need to pray… 😎 pic.twitter.com/d3F3Jry0Gc — LONOLONO (@blaq23haz) March 29, 2024