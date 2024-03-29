Zuma suffers sixth legal loss in Downer and Maughan case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former president Jacob Zuma has suffered a sixth legal loss in his bid to privately prosecute State Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mahube Molemela dismissed his latest appeal bid on Thursday.

Last week, Judge Nkosinathi Chili of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg dismissed Zuma’s second attempt to force the removal of Downer as the prosecutor in his arms deal corruption case.

Jacob Zuma vs Adv Billy Downer:

Zuma wanted to privately prosecute Downer and Maughan over the alleged leak of his health records during his corruption trial.

Zuma attempted to appeal the High Court decision in the SCA but was unsuccessful.

He then approached the SCA asking for his matter to be reconsidered.

His request was unsuccessful, with the SCA ordering that the application be dismissed.

The order dated 27 March 2024 by SCA President Mahube Molemela cited that there were “no exceptional circumstances warranting reconsideration or variation of the decision refusing the application for leave to appeal.”