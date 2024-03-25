Electoral Court to rule on ANC, MK party registration matter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electoral Court in Bloemfontein is today expected to deliver judgment in a case on whether the Umkhonto weSizwe party can contest the elections on May 29.

The ANC is challenging the Electoral Commission’s registration of the MK party, which the former president Jacob Zuma has endorsed.

The ANC argued that the MK party’s registration was unlawful.

Last week, uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader Jacob Zuma criticised the case brought by the African National Congress (ANC) to the Electoral Court to have his party removed from the ballot paper.

Zuma told his supporters that the ANC would not stop them from participating in the elections.

Speaking on the sidelines, Zuma told MK supporters that some of the ANC leaders did not even know how their party’s army wing was established.

