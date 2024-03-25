‘Parly to continue uninterrupted despite Speaker’s leave of absence’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The business of Parliament will continue uninterrupted as National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula takes a leave of absence.

This is according to Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, who says Mapisa-Nqakula will be attending to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s investigation into allegations of corruption against her.

The Speaker’s Johannesburg home was raided by the Investigating Directorate last week.

Mothapo says the work of the National Assembly remains unaffected, with Deputy Speaker, Lechesa Tsenoli assuming the role of Speaker.

The Speaker has also formally notified the Deputy Speaker of her decision to take leave, and also she has requested that in his capacity as the acting Speaker, formally inform the house of the development at its next sitting.”

“The Speaker’s leave of absence is provided for in the rules of the assembly, which state that if a member’s absence extends beyond 15 consecutive sittings of the house, a motion explaining the reason and duration of the absence must be introduced,” explains Mothapo.

Meanwhile, the NPA says it will oppose the Speaker’s urgent application to interdict her arrest at the North Gauteng High Court today.

The NPA’s Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga says they view the application as baseless and without merit.

“On Monday 25 March 2024, the Gauteng Division of the high court in Pretoria, will hear an urgent application by the Speaker of Parliament wherein she is seeking an order interdicting NPA’s ID from arresting her.”

“We believe the NPA’s ID will oppose the application as we believe it is baseless and has no merit and therefore should be dismissed.”

Speaker on special leave of absence: Mpumelelo Zikalala & Solly Moeng