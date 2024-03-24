Mapisa-Nqakula’s actions have a far reaching impact: Expert

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The situation that National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula finds herself does not bode well for her position.

The statement is according to Executive Director of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, Lawson Naidoo.

The expert says her actions have far a reaching impact.

The Hawks raided Mapisa-Nqakula’s house, east of Johannesburg, amid allegations she took bribes while she was still the Defence Minister.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula | Pressure on NA Speaker to step down:

Naidoo says in a country struggling to rid itself of corruption, persons occupying the office of the Speaker must show impeccable integrity.

The Speaker must also ensure the policies of Parliament are always in compliance with laws governing administration, as well as laws governing the use of public finances.

“Somebody that has been entrusted with holding a very high office is under investigation, is likely to be charged, we hear, with corruption, that’s an extremely serious charge, and it should be of grave concern. The house is one of the institutions that we as the public rely on to exercise oversight over the executive, to pass laws, it is the house that represents our views as South Africans, and she occupies the position as the head of that institution, so ultimately it does impact on every single one of us.”

Meanwhile, former National Assembly speaker, Baleka Mbete has defended the current Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula on the corruption allegations leveled against her.

She says those who accuse Mapisa-Nqakula do not have concrete evidence. Mbete says there is a vendetta to discredit the current National Assembly Speaker.

Speaking to the SABC on the sidelines of the Battle of the Cuito Cuanavle commemoration in Pretoria, Mbete expressed her views on the matter.

“They violated her privacy and she allowed them to do so in calmness and dignity and I just think they should be ashamed of themselves. You must say what it is that you want a person to account for. Yes, sure there must be accountability but come and say what is it that you are looking for on the basis of what.”