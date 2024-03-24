AZAPO vows to abolish provincial governments if they can govern

Reading Time: 2 minutes

AZAPO vows to revive the local sphere of government if given the opportunity to govern South Africa after the May 29 polls.

The black consciousness movement is launching its manifesto at the Simunye Multipurpose Centre in Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg, later this morning.

Speaking to SABC News ahead of the party’s manifesto launch, its president, Nelvis Qekema, says their first order of business when they take over government is the abolishment of the provincial governments.

He says this will ensure the effectiveness of the local government as the centre of service delivery.

“We are different because we are the children of Steve Biko, and that’s the reason that we say we believe as AZAPO that this country is over-governed and governed by ten governments and ten presidents, and that’s the central government and provincial governments. R700 billion goes to funding the middle tier, that is, the provincial governments, and the first thing that we do as AZAPO is abolish the provincial governments, replace them with administrators, and with the resources that shall have been saved from those provincial governments, redirect them to local government, the coalface of service delivery.”

