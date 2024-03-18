Azapo vows to revive government if given the opportunity to govern

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) has vowed to revive the local sphere of government if given an opportunity to govern South Africa after the May 29 polls.

The black consciousness movement party will launch its manifesto in Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg, next Sunday.

Speaking to the SABC News at the launch of its election campaign and the unveiling of some of its election billboards in Johannesburg, Azapo President Nelvis Qekema says they will abolish the provincial governments when they take over the government.

He says this will ensure the effectiveness of the local government as the centre of service delivery.

“We are different because we are the children of Steve Biko and that’s the reason that we say we believe as Azapo that this country is over-governed and governed by ten governments and ten presidents and that’s the central government and provincial governments.”

Qekema also says, “The 700 billion rand goes to funding, the middle tier that is the provincial governments and the first thing that we do as Azapo, we abolish the provincial governments. We replace them with administrators and the resources that shall have been saved from those provincial governments. We redirect them to local government, the coalface of service delivery.”

AZAPO billboard vandalised in Joburg CBD: