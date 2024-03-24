sabc-plus-logo

LIVE: AZAPO Election Manifesto Launch 2024

AZAPO launches election manifesto in Bekkersdal, Westonaria, Gauteng Province.

AZAPO set to deliver its objectives ahead of the polls on May 29.

Live proceedings:

