Azapo reveals its commitments to restore black people’s dignity

Azapo has outlined what it called commitments to restore black people’s dignity as the party launched its 2024 election manifesto in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg.

Azapo has vowed to nationalise the Reserve Bank and expand its mandate to create jobs. Party president, Nelvis Qekema, has decried the fact that after 30 years, black people are still the face of poverty.

Qekema elaborates on what they will do if they are elected to power in the May 29th general elections.

“Azapo is saying 5 million black people are living in mekhukhu. Mekhukhu, shacks are a crime against black people. Azapo will render them unlawful – no mkhukhu in Azania. A black person is not a mkhukhu, we are not shacks. Shacks are not equal to our humanity and dignity as a people. We will outlaw shacks and mekhukhu and we shall establish the National State Housing Company not building housing through tenders it will not happen in our Azania.”

Despite supporting a borderless African continent, Azapo says for now everyone coming into the country must be thoroughly processed. This is part of what it intends to do when given an opportunity to govern South Africa after the May 29 elections.

The Black Consciousness Movement party says when people are entering the country illegally, some of them resort to crime and it is often difficult for the authorities to trace them. Qekema says the processing of people will also help to govern in planning.

“As Azapo we want boundaryless Africa, but Azapo knows that will not happen tomorrow. Today we must make sure that nobody gets into our country without being documented because when you are not documented you are going to kill our people and we shall not be able to trace you and we will not be able to plan as government because we are going to plan for ten people who are documented and the clinic is used by 100 people and it collapses. If you are coming to this country you go to Refugee centres and you shall be processed there and then we will decide where you go from there.”