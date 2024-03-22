GOOD party calls for Mapisa-Nqakula to resign

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The GOOD party says it is in the interest of the country that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, resign. Mapisa-Nqakula has opted to place herself on special leave amid allegations of corruption against her.

However, there are concerns that she may not have the power to take such action.

She is accused of soliciting a bribe from a contractor amounting to millions of rands during her tenure as Defence Minister.

Her Johannesburg home was raided in connection with the investigation.

GOOD MP, Brett Herron, “Given what has happened, in best interest of SA for speaker to resign. This special leave is nonsense, it doesn’t exist. And it’s really in hands, legally, of ANC and Speakers sense of integrity. I think it requires of her to resign, rather than have motion of no confidence to remove her.”

Meanwhile, IFP’s chief whip in the National Assembly Narend Singh has welcomed the decision by Mapisa-Nqakula to take special leave amid the corruption investigation.

Singh says she did the honourable thing to step aside while the investigation is under way.

“Well, we’re expecting the Speaker to really, you know, give her side of the story. I mean we’ve always believed in the audi alteram partem rule and both sides have to be heard and we are not the judges on this matter. And if the matter goes to court, let’s see how the court pronounces on this matter. But I do not think we should condemn a person because of allegations because many people in South Africa get accused of many wrongdoings. But let’s see how it unfolds in the future.”

However, ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula announced that the step-aside rule will apply to Mapisa-Nqakula, if she is on the wrong side of the law.

Mbalula has reacted to developments around Mapisa-Nqakula’s decision to take a special leave following a raid of her home on Tuesday.