Special leave for the Speaker has to be granted by NA: Naidoo

Constitutional law expert Lawson Naidoo says special leave, like in the case of Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, can only be granted following a vote in the National Assembly.

Naidoo reacted to Mapisa-Nqakula announcing that she is taking special leave in the wake of corruption allegations against her.

It is alleged that she had received up to 10 payments, amounting to millions of rands, from a defence contractor during her tenure as Defence Minister.

On Tuesday, her Johannesburg home was raided in connection with the investigation.

Naidoo says special leave in this case cannot be a decision by Mapisa-Nqakula on her own.

“One doesn’t understand who granted special leave? Who determined the terms of conditions? Did she do it herself and only informed the secretary? As a matter of courtesy, she should’ve informed the President because she is not accountable to him. The House should’ve taken a decision on that.”