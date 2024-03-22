Reports about Mapisa-Nqakula’s arrest untrue: Advisor

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula‘s special advisor, Mike Ramagoma, says it is not true that she has been arrested or that she handed herself over to police.

Earlier, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader, Bantu Holomisa posted on social media platform, X, that she had been arrested.

However Mapisa-Nqakula has decided to take special leave in the wake of corruption allegations against her.

The Speaker has launched an urgent court interdict to prevent her arrest and also asking for docket to be handed over.

Ramagoma explains, “Reports about arrest or that she handed herself over, are completely untrue. Probably from UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa, the Speaker is at her house.”

Ramagoma says Mapisa-Nqakula has applied for more information regarding the charges against her.

“This morning she did submit application to National Prosecuting Authority for full disclosure about nature of investigation, and she has no information or access and therefore is unable to defend herself in this trial by media.”

Mapisa-Nqakula launches an urgent court interdict to prevent her arrest



This follows earlier reports that she was arrested and detained at a Pretoria police station.

Meanwhile, The Democratic Alliance (DA) has demanded the prompt resignation of National Assembly Speaker, who has taken special leave from her position following corruption allegations and a raid at her Johannesburg home on Tuesday.

DA Deputy Chief Whip, Dr. Annelie Lotriet, emphasised the necessity for Mapisa-Nqakula to step down to safeguard the integrity of Parliament.